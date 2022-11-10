1
'99% of married people want out of their marriage' - Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Rev Charlotte Oduro 32.png Ghanaian counselor, Charlotte Oduro

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has said ninety-nine percent of married couples want out of their marriage.

Speaking on Okay FM, she pointed out that single people should count themselves privileged since they can make informed decisions by listening to advice from married people.

“If you pick hundred people, almost ninety-nine percent of them want out of their marriage. So if you are not married, you are lucky, because you have the opportunity to learn.

“You have information to make the right choice and I have got people, many people asking me why I make that statement. I still stand by that. If you are not married, you are lucky. You will get information, you will take your time to make the right choices,” she disclosed.

According to the counselor, she has packed out of her matrimonial home many times and has no shame voicing that out because these are realistic examples she could give single people.

“I am married. I have had my things out of my married home so many times. I am being realistic. The truth is that if you are not mature enough, you can’t stay in the marriage. That's the truth,” she added.

A few days ago, the counsellor said men who use monies meant to take care of their wives on their girlfriends were contenders for stroke.

“There are men who do not take care of their wives but use the resources to take care of side chicks. These men are candidates for stroke.

“When they get a stroke, they will be sent to their hometown. Their wives by then will be working on making themselves better people,” she said on Okay FM.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
