A 360 coverage of Shatta Wale and Medikal’s Freedom Wave Concert

Video Archive
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale and Medikal have dominated social media trends and made headlines following their joint concert which came off on December 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The second edition of the Freedom Wave Concert witnessed the two artistes packing the 40,000-capacity stadia with their fans.

As part of GhanaWeb's coverage of all the big shows happening in Ghana this December, our reporter, Paula Amma Broni was on the ground to witness all the performances and major happening at the concert.

Not only did Shatta and Medikal give fans a lifetime experience but also other popular artistes who mounted the stage gave their best performances.

Wendy Shay, Sefa, Kofi Kinaata, Quamina MP, La Meme Gang, Edem, Larruso, FBS, Tulenkey, DopeNation and a host of others thrilled music lovers.

Also, Nigerian artistes Mr Eazi and AV performed at the Freedom Wave Concert.

Not even the slippery stage which gave some performaners a big fall could stop the enjoyment.

Shatta who closed the show with the last performance sang and engaged the crowd even after 7:00 AM on Monday.

Catch all the fun and comments from fans who gave high ratings to the show.

Watch the video below:





OPD/BOG

