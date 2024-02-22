'A Country Called Ghana' - 5 things to know about LilWin's upcoming project

'A Country Called Ghana' will feature a number of Nigerian and Ghanaian acts

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has shared some exciting details of his upcoming movie project titled “A Country Called Ghana.”

LilWin is a well-known figure in the Ghanaian entertainment scene, who has starred in several Kumawood movies and TV shows. He is also a musician and a producer.



In his interview on Hitz FM, he spoke about his upcoming project.



1. It will be a series, not a movie



LilWin said the project, titled "A Country Called Ghana", will be a two-season series.



“It would be a series but it would be just 2 seasons. Usually, series are long; it would be tough for me to do a long series, so it's just 2 seasons,” he said.

2. It’s targeted towards Netflix



LilWin intends to make the series tailored for Netflix but needs to prove he can get the numbers, so he got the Nigerian actors on board to help him achieve that.



“I intend to make a movie tailored for Netflix, and you know that if you want a movie to be taken up by Netflix, you need to prove you can get the numbers, so I got the Nigerian actors on board to help get those numbers and get them on Netflix,” he said.



3. It is fully sponsored by LilWin



He asserted that the project is entirely funded by him and expressed his intention to submit it to Netflix upon completion. His goal is to secure funding from Netflix for future endeavors, paving the way for more ambitious projects down the line.

“When I’m done with the project, I will apply for it to get on Netflix, and maybe with time, I will be given funding to embark on more projects,” he said.



4. The international acts are for the numbers



He emphasized that there is nothing amiss in collaborating with individuals from other countries, citing the common practice in Hollywood movies. According to him, the incorporation of diverse backgrounds and cultures enhances the artistic quality of any project, highlighting the importance of global collaboration in the realm of art.



“Even Hollywood movies feature actors from China and India, For any project that you want to work on, it is best that you get people from other countries to work with.



“Even with this, they are just 3 to 4 actors. If they were about ten, then, you could say there’s a problem. For every art project, it’s best to feature others to boost numbers,” he said.

5. Plot



He also said the series will be in English and Twi. He added that the storyline is about a group of foreigners who find themselves in a Ghanaian village where only one character speaks English.



"The storyline is about a group of foreigners who find themselves in a Ghanaian village. But no one there speaks English except my character," he said.



6. Other Ghanaian acts



He revealed some of the cast members of the series, which include Nigerian stars such as Ramsey Nouah, Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Charles Awurua, as well as Ghanaian stars such as Omar Krupp, Paa George, Afriyie Forson, and himself.

He said he would have wanted to bring in some Ghanaian English-speaking actors, but he did not have the funding for that.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.