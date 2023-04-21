1
Menu
Entertainment

A Plus body-shames Ben Ephson for saying NDC takes Muslims for granted

A Plus Slekf Controversial Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has reacted to a news article in which pollster Ben Ephson said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken Muslims for granted because they have not chosen a Muslim as a running mate.

In his Facebook post, A Plus criticized Ephson and mocked his prediction that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would win the upcoming general election.

He wrote, "I heard him say Bawumia will win the general election. Your stomach looks like Polytank Rambo."

In the post sighted by GhanaWeb, A Plus continued: “At your age, you can't simply stop this mybet for nokofio. After this, he will call Kennedy Agyapong and tell him that he will win. When Hon Ken starts talking now you say he can't keep a secret. Nkwasiasɛm nkoaa na aka mo wɔ krom ha!!”

The musician's comments have generated mixed reactions on social media, with some people applauding him for speaking out against Ephson, while others have criticized him for using derogatory language.



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for
Why Akufo-Addo couldn't have been the lawyer of Mathias Alistair
$2.5 million worth of fuel condensates for TOR gone missing - NAPO
How a young man has used his bet winnings in 7 years
Related Articles: