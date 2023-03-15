A Plus speaks on McBrown’s exit, subtly pokes Abena Moet, Ola Michael

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz as A Plus, has given his ‘two cents’ about the brouhaha surrounding Nana Ama McBrown’s exit from Despite Media.

McBrown was on March 13, 2023, unveiled by Media General as the newest addition to the brand. The development courted controversy as some staff of Despite Media, including Ola Michael and Abena Moet labelled her ungrateful.



Abena Moet of Okay FM recalled some sacrifices Despite Media made for McBrown stressing that Despite Media groomed McBrown to become one of Ghana's seasoned show hosts. According to her, Despite Media should be given plaudits for nurturing McBrown who had no proper education.



"For her to transition from acting to the media without having any proper education is impressive. Whatever goods she gives you Media General, just know that we gave it to her first because we made her a TV host. We are the ones who groomed her, the credit goes to us. We groomed her into a better host," Abena Moet said.



Commenting on the issue on Instagram, A Plus who is a regular guest on UTV’s United Showbiz, the show McBrown used to host on the Despite Media platform, said: “If UTV made her a great presenter, then we should be excited to be part of her success story. Do yours and wish others well.”



I leave my accusers to God – McBrown

Meanwhile, McBrown has said she had no contract with any media house before joining Media General. Detailing why she left Despite Media, McBrown said her former employers ignored her call for a change.



"I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let's think of something new to do, that's what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let's think about what is new. However, I don't have a contract with anybody so if nobody is minding me, I have the right to move on...



"It didn't start today, I started this long ago. I knew and saw this picture long ago. I am not impressing anybody, I am working for myself...it is part of the job when people come after me. How about the blessings? It is the same way when the ambassadorial deals are coming.



"Whoever is saying what about me, I leave that person to God because I know myself and I know I have worked my way through here. I didn't come here just for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I have worked to make my smile impactful. I am here because I have worked, oh Jonnie I have worked!" McBrown emitted.





