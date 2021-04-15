A Plus wants Akuapem Poloo released because 'real criminals are walking about freely'

Kwame A-Plus says embattled Akuapem Poloo must be released

Popular Ghanaian political activist and leader of TPP, Kwame A-Plus has reacted to reports that Ghanaian video vixen Akuapem Poloo has been convicted by an Accra Circuit court for sharing a naked photo of herself and her son who is just aged 7 last year when the son was celebrating his birthday.

The musician turned politician reacted via posts on his social media pages, where A-Plus said that Ghana’s laws are not fair and that the real criminals walk about freely while the poor and vulnerable suffer.



He stressed that Akuapem Poloo should be left alone because there are a lot of political criminals who are walking about freely on the streets of Ghana.



His post sighted by zionfelix.net reads:



“But the person who stole and sold food meant for poor people during the lockdown is walking free. We spent 19 billion Ghana cedis on COVID-19 yet people were fed plain rice and pepper.



“Akufo Addo managed COVID-19 well Akufo-Addo managed COVID-19 well” who said if you give Akua Donkoh 19 billion she won’t be able to manage COVID-19 well?

"Leave this poor girl alone. I disagree with the law Always arresting and jailing poor and vulnerable people for petty crimes and misdemeanours while the real criminals walk freely and continue to steal with impunity ????????????????????????”



