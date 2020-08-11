Entertainment

A big man bribed me not to talk about Tracey and Mzbel’s issue on air - Akwasi Aboagye

Musician Mzbel, Akwasi Aboagye and Tracey Boakye

Renowned Ghanaian entertainment journalist Akwasi Aboagye of Peace 104.3 FM has revealed how he had to be bribed by a big man in order not to talk about Tracey Boakye and Mzbel’s issue on air.

The two celebrities were seen in several videos raining insults on each other over an alleged sugar daddy and the amount of wealth obtained from him.



The issue which went viral was ended by an apology from Tracey Boakye after being called into order by Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of GHone TV.

However, the host of the biggest entertainment show in Ghana has narrated how he had to be called by a big man he presumes is a politician 20 minutes before going on air and warned not to talk about the saga between the two.





