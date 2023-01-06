A breakdown of the 3 proverbs in Minalyn’s ‘breakup with Zionfelix’ post

Minalyn with Zionfelix

Months after rumours went rife that Minalyn had broken up with Zionfelix for impregnating another woman, the makeup artist, in an Instagram post on January 5, 2023, officially announced the split.

The announcement, made with four of her pictures, was punctuated with proverbs as she sought to explain the basis for her decision to call it quits.



1. ‘Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter’



This is a popular quote from Chinua Achebe’s 1958 novel, Things Fall Apart. Literally, the proverb is about how powerful historical narratives are, hence, the need for one to tell their own stories – failure to do so could lead to distortions.



Minalyn opened her submission with this proverb to establish the rationale behind the post and why it was imperative she tells her side of the story. It was evident in her subsequent remark as she indicated that wrong perceptions have been formed in the minds of some people.



She said: “I must admit that everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, however, truth must be told that some opinions are pointing to the wrong direction. It is against this background that I have resolved to write and address the subject matter being speculated about myself and Zion.”



2. ‘Gold, they say should be sold to the one who knows the value of it’

Without a shred of doubt, gold has held a special place of actual and symbolic value for humanity. It is unique, beautiful and a sought-after mineral.



In the breakup piece, Minalyn moves to establish her worth by sounding metaphorical. She knows what she possesses (value) and is not ready to entertain whoever does not value her. If you’re in love and the person doesn’t love you back, it is prudent to step back.



She positioned her ‘gold’ statement right after announcing the end of the road – “Let me hasten to add that I have moved on with my life and no longer in an intimate relationship with Zion.”



Without extraneous analysis, it will not be farfetched to say Minalyn believes she has not been treated fairly and that she deserves better. This is evident in her subsequent comment which highlights the second baby mama controversy. Here, Minalyn, without equivocation, faults Zionfelix for the mishap.



“If another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen. This I can confidently say wasn't a mistake as claimed but was premeditated.”



3. ‘The dance of a madman is only funny when he is not your family member’

This proverb was not trumpeted in a vacuum. The basis was clear; Minalyn expressed disgust over the barrage of mockery and lies thrown at her in the midst of the glitch. She was certain the narrative would have been different if she were a relative of those who have refused to show sympathy despite the crisis.



She emits: “To all those who out of hatred fabricated expensive lies against me and jubilated over me, I forgive you all but leave you in the hands of Jehovah. for vengeance is His. In life, it is said that "the dance of a mad man is only funny when he is not your family member."



It is instructive to state that neither Zionfelix nor his second baby mama, Erica, has responded to the development. Mina and Zion’s flourishing relationship took a nosedive after the blogger bore a child with another Erica.







