A broke man can’t adopt two kids – Social media users to Funny Face

Comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face

Comedian DKB has provided an update on Funny Face’s situation.

According to him, the comedian needs all the support he can get in these hard times and is therefore soliciting funds for him.



On the other hand, Funny Face, who recently opened up about being broke, said he will adopt the 1 and 5-year-old children who were involved in the accident.



Announcing this in a post he shared via social media, DKB said, “BREAKING NEWS!!!! Funny Face reached out to officially give out his momo details to me for public support to help him treat the victims. To prove his remorse and repentance, Funny Face promises to ADOPT the 1yr and 5-year-old kids involved in the accident.”



However, some social media users have a challenge with claims that Funny Face wants to adopt the children who were involved in an accident.



To them, Funny Face is broke and cannot adopt the children because he needs help himself.

One social media user said, “Funny face, you don’t have a job; you’re not stable. You can’t take care of your own kids; now you want to adopt the 2 kids you hit?



"Maybe I don’t understand. You can’t burden anyone, and when you seek their help and they’re not able to do so, you will say the switch on you. Look, let me find my own peace.”



It will be recalled that MyNewsGh.com reported that Funny Face had been involved in an accident.



Even though no deaths were recorded, the people involved were severely injured and had to seek medical attention.



The comedian has since been remanded into police custody for two weeks.