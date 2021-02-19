A collaboration with Adina is my biggest musical dream – Afrifa

Ghanaian afrobeats singer, Afrifa and Adina

Source: AlltunezGh DotCom, Contributor

Rising Ghanaian afrobeats singer, Afrifa has said doing a song together with Adina will be his biggest dream collaboration.

The singer, who was speaking in an interview with alltunezgh.com



He explained that although he considers working with any musician, it will be a dream come true to have Adina on the same song.



“As I sit here currently, I have a song that is there, that song won’t come out until I get Adina on it. I have a song that is there and the only person that I need on that song is Adina, it is just there waiting for the right opportunity. Once I get her, God help me, you people will hear the song,” Afrifa stated.

Afrifa is a Kumasi based singer who has been described by many as the next King Promise in the industry.



Afrifa who is currently working on his new single also disclosed that his new single which happens to be his first release for the year will be out soon and is titled "Thingy".

Source: AlltunezGh DotCom, Contributor