'A girl that will ask you for transport money is a useless girl' - Pastor tells men

Pastor Mildred Okonkwo

Pastor Mildred Okonkwo of David’s Christian Centre, (DCC), has said only ‘useless’, women demand transport money from men.

The clergywoman who is married to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, made the statement during a recent sermon in church.



She advised single men to not marry a lazy girl, especially the type that asks them for transport fare.



According to Pastor Mildred, whenever a lady says that it is a man’s duty to give her money for transport, it reinforces the idea that she is a poor girl.



She said: "Don't marry a lazy girl. A girl that will ask you for transport money is a useless girl. Yes! Tell them I said so."

