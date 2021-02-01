A ‘heart-warming’ throwback photo of Kuami Eugene as he turns a year older today

Kuami Eugene captured with his Senior Secondary School Colleagues

Available to GhanaWeb are some ‘unrecognizable’ throwback photos of Highlife musician, Kuami Eugene as he celebrates his birthday today, February 1, 2021.

Retrieved from a very close and reliable source, these pictures capture the ‘Rockstar’ in a pose with his colleagues during his secondary school days in Salvation Army Senior High, Akim-Wenchi in the Eastern Region.



The said pictures are sure to warm your heart, make you smile, and inspire you to keep moving.



Last year, the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker held a big musical concert at Fadama to mark his birthday but due to the coronavirus restrictions, it is totally unclear how he plans to mark this year’s.



Crowned as the Artiste of the Year’ in that same year (2020), the 24-year-old LYNX Entertainment signee has had a very successful career in Ghana’s highly competitive music industry despite several struggles that came his way.

Among others, he was accused of song theft, unimpressive fashion sense; not forgetting multiple personalities claiming to be his biological father.



Let’s take a look at the Rockstar’s photos below







