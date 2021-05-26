'A lady with colourful hair gives me the impression that she’s not serious' – D-Black

Black Avenue Music Boss, D-Black

• D-Black has expressed his admiration for love career-driven, intelligent women

• The Black Avenue boss says ladies with coloured hair usually create the impression that they are not serious



• According to him, no musician in his rightful senses would want to settle down with a ‘slay queen’



Black Avenue Music C.E.O., D-Black has established that he is least attracted to women who wear colourful hair.



According to him, a woman’s hair is that one thing that draws his attention whenever he gets into contact with one.

“When it comes to hair, I love it short or natural, I don’t fall for all those colourful hair. When I see a lady like that, it gives me an impression that you are not serious. The mother of my children doesn’t even own a single wig. You will wear high heels, where are you going with it or what do you want to achieve with it? Simplicity is my thing,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



When asked about his taste and preference when it comes to women, the enjoyment minister said: “I love career-driven, intelligent and passion-driven ones.”



“Because you see us in music videos having fun with such ladies, you think that is what we are into, no. The lady in that video is a model and she is doing her job, I am also doing my job by looking happy in the video, it doesn’t mean she is my type of woman. It is like the truth is right before these ladies but they allow social media pressure get to them and they do not see it.



"Look at Stonebwoy, he is married to a dentist, Reggie Rockstone to a doctor; look at the lady Sarkodie is married to, she is not a slay queen, Okyeame Kwame is not married to a slay queen, someone like Shatta Wale at a point was with Michy who is a homegirl, so it will be wrong for anyone to put us into such a box,” he added.