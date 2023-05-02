10
A look at some best-dressed celebrities at the VGMA

VGMA LOOKS BNDC.jfif Ghanaian celebrities at the VGMAs

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Music Awards which comes off annually is famous for honouring deserving artistes in the industry, however, expectations are high when it comes to the red carpet.

Is your favourite musician capable of pulling one of the best looks?

The VGMAs is a night where Ghanaian celebrities come alive in style and culture and over the years, fans have been blessed with some of the most breathtaking outfits.

As expected, there have been some worst-dressed personalities who trended for their 'poor' taste in fashion.

With just a few days away from the 2023 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, GhanaWeb has put together some of the favourite looks on the red carpet over the years.

This year's VGMA comes on May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena with 360 coverage from our team.

Check out some memorable looks below:





















