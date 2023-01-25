7
A lot of foreign girls have Ghanaian male sponsors - American actress

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American television personality, Alani Nicole chiefly known as La La Anthony has said African men are financing the lavish lifestyle of women who live abroad.

On the account of La La, there is a tall list of women who have, especially Ghanaian men and other African wealthy men sponsoring them.

She disclosed how these ladies speak highly of their African sponsors who love to sledge money on them.

"Girls always say the guys over there (Ghana) spend a lot...let me tell you something, you're not girls so you don't know what's going on out there. Usually, a lot of girls I talk to, not all but a lot have an African sponsor...it might not be the person that is out and all about but somewhere in their roster, there's an African sponsor," Lala alleged.

The actress made this revelation on 'The Breakfast Club' hosted by DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God earlier this week while sharing her thoughts on the popular movie 'Girls Trip' sequel taking place in West Africa, Ghana.

Girls Trip 2 will feature the original casts-Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

La La who spoke highly of Ghana commented on how the country has become a preferred destination for the Christmas holidays.

"I love the idea of sending 'Girls Trip' to Ghana because it allows people who might never have the experience of going there to see what it is like. Experience the culture through the movie and just the incredible cast...for Christmas, it is all I hear about, Ghana, Ghana," said La La.

Watch the video below:





