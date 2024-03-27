A lot of men are experiencing the same thing as him - Reggie Zippy on Funny Face's depression, accident
Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, has waded into the ongoing discussion about Funny Face and his recent accident in which several people were injured.
Taking to his Instagram on March 26, 2024, Reggie Zippy pointed out that like Funny Face many men are dealing with mental health issues due to them being separated from their children.
He said that Funny Face has endured detention at both security and medical facilities, with his only crime being his love for his children.
“Look at what has been happening to Funny Face; a lot of men are going through that. A lot of men have even died. Only one person has been going through a lot for the past two or three years. He has been detained at the police station before; he has been at the psychiatric hospital; and he has been at the rehab centre.
“What crime has he committed? His only crime is that he loves his children. I’ve listened to him before, and he admitted that his behaviour is due to his not being able to see his children. Depression can make some people do strange things,” he said.
Reggie Zippy also referenced Funny Face's successful comeback with a comedy show last year, which demonstrated his talent despite personal difficulties.
He expressed hope for the recovery of the victims of Funny Face’s recent accident.
“Look at his comeback last year, he had a comedy show, look at how amazing that guy was.
"Even in the accident, it's not that he was driving drunk or smoking; it's due to whatever was going on in his head. I'm just praying that the people who were involved in the accident are fully recovered and make it out alive,” he said.
What happened to Funny Face
Funny Face was involved in a serious car accident in Kasoa, Central Region. Eyewitnesses reported that Funny Face's vehicle struck a woman and children, and then collided with two motorcyclists. The woman, carrying one child and accompanied by another, was among those hit. Tragically, one of the children appeared unresponsive at the scene.
The incident has sparked a wave of support for Funny Face, with many echoing Shatta Wale's sentiments on the need for structural reform in the creative sector to better support its members. As the community reflects on these events, thoughts and prayers are with Funny Face and all those affected by the accident.
Reggie Zippy’s issues
In 2023, Edith Ward, Reggie Zippy's ex-wife, filed for divorce, citing infidelity, deceit, and financial neglect.
She accused Reggie of having an affair and failing to support their family financially, leading her to work tirelessly.
In response to social backlash, Reggie defended himself on Instagram, stressing his innocence and the challenges he faced in contacting his children, which resulted in legal issues. He called for understanding and emphasized his resilience and faith amidst the controversy.
ID/ ADG
