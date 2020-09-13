Entertainment

A lot of musicians are tricked into drugs by their record labels – Rex Omar

Rex Omar

Veteran musician, Rex Omar in an interview chided individuals who are overly judgemental of musicians addicted to drugs.

According to Rex Omar it only takes the grace of God for musicians to stay clear of drugs.



He made this point in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Doctar Cann on ‘Showbiz Xtra’.



“A lot of artistes are tricked into doing drugs by the labels they work with. In most cases, they’re tricked into these things and that was the level I got to until I left. It was only by the Grace of God,” Rex Omar revealed.



Record labels sign artistes all the time and because these artistes are hungry for succcess, their labels use that hunger to hook them to drugs.



The musician indicated that after artistes gain international acclamation, they perform on all the big stages and the frequent performances exhaust them.



“Because they’re passionate for success, they want to play till the end.

And when their managers see this, they start to hook them on drugs to enhance their performance and help them overcome fatigue. After taking the drugs continually, they get hooked to it.”



He advised music lovers to cease speaking and judging musicians from the outside when they are not really aware of what is happening in their personal lives.



The President of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) however acknowledged that some artistes already did drugs before entering the music scene. “But we should separate their professional life from their private life.”



To some extent, some European artistes have drug agreements in their contracts whenever they appear for shows, the musician noted.



“I don’t take weed and I have no problem with anyone who uses weed. We are too judgemental. Someone drinks tea and another also take weed. What moral right do you have to judge these individuals?” Rex queried.

