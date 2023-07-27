A lot of those I started with are dead – Abusuapanin Judas gives thanks to God

Tweneboah Koduah popularly known as Abusuapanin Juda

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Tweneboah Koduah popularly known as Abusuapanin Judas has thanked God for his life.

In a video shared via his TikTok page, the veteran actor said he remains grateful to God considering how far he has come in life, having lost some of those he started out with.



“Oh Lord, see what you’ve made me. Where would I be by now? A lot of those I started with have died. If I am still alive, I give thanks to God,” he said before dancing to Adam Nana by gospel musician Joyce Blessing.



Abusuapanin Judas was popular in the Ghanaian movie industry in the late 90s and early 2000s.



His career rocketed alongside the late John Evans Bosompem alias Bob Santo as the two treated Ghanaians to a host of comic movies back in the day.

Judas left the movie scene following the death of Santo in 2002 and has since been residing in the United States of America.



The veteran actor recently shared a picture of himself and his young wife and their newborn baby on social media.







