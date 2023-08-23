'A lot of women are single because their Instagram profile captures nudity' - Musician

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has noted the reasons why so many contemporary women are still looking for a partner.
He said women who frequently lament being single are to blame for their lack of relationships.
The “Who’s Your Guy” hitmaker said this during a discussion on 'The Honest Bunch podcast'.
According to him, most men get turned off by the frequent display of a woman's nudity.
He asserted that usually, a man can tell if a woman is decent or not, by simply perusing her social media profile and assessing the information shared there.
Spyro stated that no sane man would want to marry a woman who flaunts her body or twerks for attention on social media.
He clarified that while some men enjoy a woman being sexually provocative with them in secret, they do not enjoy it when what is supposed to be private is visible to everyone.
Watch him speak below:
Spyro reveals why a lot of women are still singlepic.twitter.com/bGMxxosoir— Kemi (@d_problemsolver) August 22, 2023