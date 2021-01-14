A man changed his mind from committing suicide after he listened to my song – Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has opened up on the impact of her songs.

Celestine Donkor disclosed in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM that a man who wanted to commit suicide changed his mind after he listened to one of her songs.



“I was inspired to go back to recording music by a man who nearly committed suicide, but changed his mind after he heard my song,” she revealed.

The ‘Agbebolo’ singer also recounted how she started her music career.



“I recorded my first song when I escorted a friend to the studio. I didn’t intend to record anything. After recording my first album, I didn’t know where the money passed. I wasn’t concerned. I didn’t ask Freddie Ma although he financed the entire project. I was ignorant and young.”