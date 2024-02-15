A man who doesn't have time for you does not love you - Ms Nancy

Ms Nancy is a style coach and media personality,

Ghanaian style coach and media personality, Ms Nancy has asserted her views on what it means to love someone.

She said that love is not about gifts or money, but about giving time and attention to the people who matter in one's life.



Ms Nancy, whose real name is Nancy Adobea Anane, made these remarks in an interview with TV3 where she said that Valentine's Day was not just for lovers, but for people who cared for each other.



She said that a person who would not give his or her time to someone was not ready to have that person in his or her life.



"If a man would not give you his time, he's not ready to have you. It does not matter how busy a person is. At every point in time, a person should pause and make time for the people who are important to him," she said.



According to her, Valentine's season was not just for lovers but was also an occasion for people to express their love and appreciation to the special people in their lives.

"Valentine is a love affair. It's not just for lovers. It's for all people," she added.



