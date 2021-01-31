A man who impregnates you is not under any obligation to marry you – Counsellor tells ladies

Marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro

Ladies who think they can use pregnancy to lock up men into marrying them should rethink their decision because they may live to regret their actions, a renowned marriage counsellor has advised.

According to Dr Mrs Charlotte Oduro engaging in a sexual relationship with a man is not indicative of the fact that the man loves you and trying to also lock him up with pregnancy has dire consequences.



“If you are pregnant for a man and he says he does not love you, focus on taking care of the child… or you both put resources together and take care of the innocent child. But to claim you are with a man and want to use pregnancy to lock him, you will weep uncontrollably in life”, she warned in a rebroadcast streamed by MyNewsGh.com



The controversial marriage counsellor added that, "If you lock him with pregnancy because he does not love you and he meets someone who loves him you will be treated with contempt”.

She stressed that having sex with a man is not a measure of love because some of them see it as a game.



“A man having sex with you does not mean the man loves you. Some of them see it as a game. Women should rise up…you have sex with him once and all you say is I have fallen, what have you fallen for? For sex”, she quizzed.