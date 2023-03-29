0
Entertainment

A marriage without a child is still a marriage - Smart Takyi Nixon

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Couples who are waiting for a child after years of marriage have shared stories of how friends and family sometimes disturb their peace with the question of when they plan to have children.

Right after marriage, a woman is expected to take seed and bear a child for her family. Such high expectations tend to be a burden for couples suffering from medical conditions that hinder them from bringing forth children.

Media consultant Smart Takyi Nixon has encouraged couples facing childlessness in their marriages to keep up the faith and live their best lives even in the case where they never get to hear the cry of a child in their home.

"One of the fascinating things I've heard is that marriage without a child is still a marriage. Couples who are going into marriage should have this at the back of their mind. A marriage without a child doesn't nullify the status of the marriage. That is one of the things people do not come to accept in our part of the world," he told GhanaWeb.

Sharing his view on how couples can best handle childlessness on Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni, he admonished couples to take charge of their home in a world where people are quick to project their views on others.

"When you marry an individual, you are marrying the family not just the person...you will see expectations of people being projected on you...some in-laws will pass very funny comments during visits. It's been a year since you got married, what is happening?" he added.

Watch Moans & Cuddles below:





OPD/OGB

