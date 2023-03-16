2
A mature man doesn’t look out for buttocks and breasts - Charlotte Oduro

Charlotte Oduro Djns.jpeg Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Thu, 16 Mar 2023

Ghanaian counselor, Charlotte Oduro has shared her thoughts on what makes a mature man and the importance of prioritizing qualities beyond physical appearance when seeking a partner.

In a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, the counselor emphasized that a mature man is someone who knows where he is heading in life and understands his vision.

“Any mature man who knows where he is heading in life and understands his vision, not the one looking for buttocks and breasts, is beyond that,” she said.

She added that a man who is solely focused on physical attributes, such as buttocks and breasts, is not mature.

“I want the point to be clear: if God blesses you with buttocks and breasts as a man, then, Hallelujah. But then, looking for a partner to build a life with is not about buttocks and breasts.

“That's why women's priorities today are to have breasts and buttocks; that's your decision,” she told Abeiku.

While she acknowledged that having physical attributes like buttocks and breasts is not a negative thing, she stressed that it should not be the primary focus when looking for a partner to build a life with.

She noted that women's priorities today seem to be centered around enhancing their physical features, which is a personal decision, but it should not be the only consideration when seeking a partner.

“But let me tell you the truth, if you want to enhance your breasts and buttocks, even after a hundred years, the truth is the truth. What isn't natural, are the effects that come with it,” she added.

