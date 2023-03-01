A producer wanted me to smuggle cocaine abroad for him - Andy of Mentor fame reveals

Andy of Mentor one fame

Andy Odarky, a popular Ghanaian musician who gained fame after his participation in Mentor One, has recently disclosed that he narrowly escaped imprisonment on drug smuggling charges.

According to the reality show star on Okay FM, he was offered a lucrative opportunity by an unnamed producer who took an interest in his talent after the Mentor competition.



However, the discussions took a sinister turn when the producer suggested that Andy travel to Germany to smuggle drugs on his behalf.



“I had meetings with this man at Osu and all the time, he gave me money. The conversation was that he wanted me to travel to Germany but in actual sense, he wanted me to smuggle cocaine.



Andy explained that he had no idea of the real purpose of the trip until the producer's driver revealed the plan to him in confidence.



“I had no idea until his driver told me in confidence that I was to be a drug courier. He told me it was a normal thing for them,” Andy revealed during his interview.



Despite the tempting offer, Andy consulted with some elders who advised him to decline the proposal and cut ties with the producer.

In an interview on Okay FM, Andy spoke candidly about the incident, which he had never publicly shared before.



He also recounted how the producer had given him money during their meetings, making the situation even more challenging to navigate.



The musician noted that it was his hope that sharing his experience will help others in similar situations to make the right decisions and avoid falling into the trap of criminal activity.



