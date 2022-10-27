A rare photo of Black Sherif and his family pops up

Black Sherif with his family

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, has shared an image of himself and his family beaming with smiles.

In a picture shared by blogger, Sammy Kay, Blacko was captured with two middle-aged women, a young boy and a young man.



From the angle the artiste took his picture, many netizens have indicated that the fair-coloured woman to Blacko's right is his mother, while the two young men were his brothers.



Blacko's post comes after social media went crazy when it emerged that one of Black Sherif's tracks off his 'The Villian I Never Was' album, titled, 'Oh Paradise,' was solely dedicated to his late girlfriend, Clementina.



Referring to her as an unforgettable first love, the musician in that particular track narrated how her death had a lasting effect on him.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, the father of the late Clementina Konadu, Black Sherif's ex-SHS lover, disclosed that he needed a solid explanation as to why Black Sherif used his daughter's name for a song and made money off it.



He also added that he wanted an explanation regarding Black Sherif's true relationship with his late daughter and accused him of possibly killing his Clementina.







ADA/BOG