A video of Dr. Grace Boadu spraying cash on Keche during a recent visit pops up

Dr. Grace Boadu spraying cash on music duo, Keche

In a video shared by Keche in reaction to the news about the demise of Dr. Grace Boadu on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the music duo paid a visit to the late herbal doctor in her residence with the purpose of the meeting not known yet.

Dr. Grace Boadu who seemed elated was sighted singing along with Keche with one of their popular songs titled “Party of The Year” while they danced together.



It got to a point when the late Dr. Grace Boadu out of excitement sprayed numerous notes of cash on the music duo who were singing their song to cheer the occasion.



Keche, saddened by the sudden death of the renowned herbal doctor wrote, "Tomorrow never promised indeed may u rest well Dr Grace, u told us how u loved our new song Party Of The Year herrrrrrr RIP Mummy hmmm."



The video has caused a stir on social media with people reacting to how she was lively and humble regardless of her wealth.



Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden demise has led to the resurfacing of some of the comments, interviews and videos she did in the past.

The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.

SB/BB



Watch the video below



