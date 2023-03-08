0
A woman must have tough skin to date me - Kuami Eugene

Wed, 8 Mar 2023

Kuami Eugene has announced that he is yet to find a girlfriend, however, any woman who wishes to be in a relationship with him must have tough skin and the ability to withstand hatred from a section of the public.

He added that being his girlfriend does not come easy. According to the popular singer, he loves to be cared for just like a mummy's boy.

"I am not dating... Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me," he disclosed on 'Stripped by Sika Osei'.

The Ghanaian hitmaker hammered that his girlfriend must also be prepared to make some sacrifices to ensure the growth of their relationship.

"Currently, women, girls, everyone including men want to have one person to themselves...If you wanna have me to yourself, it's gonna take some sacrifices because people won't just allow you to. They won't allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You'll get a lot of hatred... people are gonna hurt you, they will come at you," he hammered.

Kuami Eugene added that people will be quick to pollute the mind of every woman who comes in his life in an attempt to break their love life.

"Everybody wants a piece of me. It is what it is...I am attracted to smart and neat people," he said.



