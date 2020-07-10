Entertainment

A woman should be financially sound to leave an abusive partner – Mys Naa

A guest on Ghanaweb TV’s Moans and Cuddles says it is difficult for women who are not financially independent to break free from abusive partners, for fear of not being able to look after themselves or their children should they leave.

The subject of abuse, and why it is difficult for women especially to walk away, was the topic for discussion on the show.



According to Ms Naa, when a woman is not at that point where she can take care of herself and her children, the decision to leave becomes almost impossible, as the abuser holds it over their head that they wouldn’t be able to support themselves if they leave.



She advised women to make sure they are financially sound before they enter a relationship, and develop the habit of saving, so that should the unexpected occur they can fall on what they have put aside.



“The most significant one I think is economical abuse or financial abuse, because when the woman thinks that if I leave, especially when there are children involved, I won’t be able to take care of the children. And some men will use this kind of abuse to even threaten you leave because how are you going to take care of the children? He knows what to do but he won’t do it because he knows definitely you can’t afford to look after the children, so even when you decide to leave and you are not financially sound, I don’t know how you are going to take care of yourself,” she said.

Mys Naa continued, “so for you to leave, you need to get to that level where you tell yourself I am sound financially, emotionally I am sound, ` I won’t listen to what society has to say, and I can handle everything. Until a woman gets to this point, forget it,” she concluded.



On episode 9 of Moans and Cuddles the guests shared their thoughts on what it means to be in an abusive relationship and why women particularly find it difficult to leave even when leaving seem like the best option.



Watch the full episode below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.