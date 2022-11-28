0
Menu
Entertainment

A year on: How the world received news of Virgil Abloh's death

Virgil Abloh Hdhd.jfif Late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh. Photos via Instagram

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fashion designer, Virgil Abloh born September 30, 1980, passed away on November 28, 2021, after privately battling cancer at the age of 41.

His death hit hard families, fashion enthusiasts, fans and top celebrities who encountered him. Tons of tributes were poured out from the likes of Drake, Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams to the late US-based Ghanaian designer who created Off-White.

Fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Nike, mourned and shared testimonies of Abloh's contribution to the sector.

Virgil held the record as the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

News of his death was announced on his official Instagram page. It left many hearts broken especially Ghanaians who prided in his international achievement.

Parts of the post read: "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

The late Virgil was born to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Nee Abloh and Eunice Abloh in Rockford, Illinois.

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @virgilabloh















OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study