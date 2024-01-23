AFCON 23: How Ghanaian celebrities painfully reacted to Black Stars’ poor performance against Mozambique

Shatta Wale, Samini and Sonnie Badu have expressed disappointments after the Black Stars game

The Black Stars’ embarrassing 2-2 draw in their last AFCON group game against Mozambique in Abidjan, has been met with immense disappointment from Ghanaians, particularly celebrities.

As it stands, the Black Stars of Ghana are on the brink of exiting the competition at the group stages for the second consecutive tournament after an abysmal performance displayed at the Olympique Alassane Ouattara sports stadium on Monday, January 22, 2023.



Ghana initially acquired a 2-0 lead, thanks to Jordan Ayew's two penalties which he skillfully converted.



But the Black Stars later conceded two late goals in injury time, one through a penalty for an Andre Ayew handball in the 91st minute, and the other through a header from a corner which goalkeeper Richard Ofori inexplicably conceded.



This development has however stirred pain and anger among scores of netizens including celebrities who have taken to social media to register their frustrations.



While some expressed that they expected better, others are grappling with the uncertainties surrounding the Black Stars’ current fate.

Check out the various reactions from Ghanaian celebrities below:



