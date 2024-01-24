AFCON: Don’t be surprised by Richard Ofori’s performance, he’s trained by Olele Kingson - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzeneggger (right) blames Olele Kingson (left) for Black Stars' goalkeeing problems

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has waded into the conversation about the appalling performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

According to her, Ghanaians should not be surprised by Blac Stars' first-choice goalkeeper, Richard Ofori’s poor performance at the AFCON since he is trained by Richard Olele Kingson.



She noted that Olele Kingston’s role in the team as goalkeeper’s trainer is questionable because he did not prove himself enough during his time with the Black Stars hence, people should be measured in their criticisms.



Afia Schwarzenegger also questioned the decision of the black Stars technical team to make Richard Ofori the first-choice goalkeeper meanwhile he has not been playing active football since 2021.



“One thing that surprises me about Ghanaians is that we do the same thing and expect different results. How can our goalkeeper be trained by Olele Kingston? Those who don’t know him should ask their uncles about what he did in the past. Someone who was conceding goals anyhow when he was the first keeper.



"How can a goalkeeper who has not played football since 2021 be our first goalkeeper? If you are done bring back our kente. If we get you what we will do you will not like it. Those who don’t know Olele Kingston should know that what happened was his work of since he trained the goalkeepers,” he said in a video shared on her Instagram page and monitored by GhanaWeb.



This comes after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.



The abysmal performance of the team has filled Ghanaians with anger and fury following the disappointment.



SB/BB



Watch the video below.



