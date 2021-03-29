AJ Quansah: Takoradi’s new Amy Newman

Born Vida Nana Adjoa Kwansema Quansah, a nurse by profession having completed the Korle Bu Nursing Training School, AJ Quansah has decided to use what she describes as an amazing God-given talent and is doing so very well.

With one song titled ‘It’s You’ to her credit, she has got Takoradi talking with many applauding and commending her for her unique style.



Her calm yet soothing voice, composure, command over the microphone, and ability to sing perfectly on every key makes her talent unmatched.



Her new single talks about the goodness of God and how God should be given credit for everything and how far she has come as a person.

AJ is a sure bet for greatness and one of the many names the world can rely on to preach the word through music.



Follow her on every social media platform @AJ Quansah for updates on her next projects.



