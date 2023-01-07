0
AMBUSA CEO and 2022 winners pay courtesy call on former president Kufuor

Ambusa1 JAK welcomed the entourage and encouraged the young ladies to be bold and pursue their dreams

Sat, 7 Jan 2023 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of African Most Beautiful USA ( AMBUSA) Nana Akosua Nkrumah Adasa III has paid a courtesy call on Former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence.

The visit was led by legendary Ghanaian actor Samuel Seth Karikari popularly known as Koofori who is the event coordinator of AMBUSA.

The 2022 ABUSA Queens, Laurie Fonhoue ( winner) and Angel Kissiedu ( 2nd runner-up) who have been in Ghana for a few days to do charity work were very excited to meet with ex-President Kufuor.

The former president who is now a statesman welcomed the entourage and encouraged the young ladies to be bold and pursue their dreams to become great leaders in future.

Former president Kufuor also commended the Abofrem Area Foundation for organising an event in the USA that will showcase the African culture to the rest of the world.

Nana Nkrumah Adasa III and Koofori presented a hamper to Mr Kufuor as tradition demands that one does not go to the chief's palace empty-handed.



