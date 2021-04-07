AMG Armani takes off his sneakers, gives them to a die-hard fan

Armani interacting with the fan who was overexcited to have met the rapper for the first time

A heart-warming video of the moment Ghanaian rapper Godfred Osei Amoako, popularly known as AMG Armani decided to gift a fan he met in traffic his sneakers has emerged online.

In the video seen online by zionfelix.net, the “Allowed” crooner was driving through town when he was approached by two boys.



As a typical die-hard fan, one of the boys, who is called Don Dada was filled with excitement for meeting the rapper for the first time.



“They don’t want us to see Armani but this is Armani himself,” he said, and while telling the rapper to give him a face towel he [Armani] was holding.



Out of shock, the die-hard fan tried to hug AMG Armani through the window of the car door and remarked, "herh Armani still love, Armani I swear I dey love you".

He then removed his slippers for the rapper and said “take am, one day I promise I go become like you. Armani I swear everyday me I dey follow you, Armani I swear you go win, if you like put these slippers down give me“.



Following the guy’s decision to do this, the rapper, who appeared very touched removed his sneakers and gifted them to the fan. Armani gave him a hug before continuing his journey.



