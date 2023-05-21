AMVCA 2023: Full list of winners

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held in Lagos, Nigeria

The 9th edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held today, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The prestigious event, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, celebrated talents in the film world across Africa.



Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor took home the Industry Merit Award for her admirable service to the industry.



Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo grabbed multiple awards in different categories.



Below is the list of winners:



Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)



Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) –



Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)



Bimbo Ademoye – Selina



Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)



Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood



Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)



Osas Ighodaro – Man of God



Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)



Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal



Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)



Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film



Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire



Best Online Social Content Creator



Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future



Best Original Telenovela



Mpali



Best Unscripted Original



King Bugar



Best Original Comedy Series



Njoro Wa Uba



Best Original Drama Series



Ricordi



Best Art Director



Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)



Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)



Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)



Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood



Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)



Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice



Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)



Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo



Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)



Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo



Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)



Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town



Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)



Sola Dada – Anikulapo



Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)



Loukman Ali – Brotherhood



Best Movie, Southern Africa



Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa



Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga



Best Movie, West Africa



Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu



Best Television Series



Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward



Best Documentary



Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo



Best Director



Loukman Ali – Brotherhood



The Multichoice Talent Factory Film



Leaked



Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)



Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang



Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)



Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)



Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda



Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)



Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke



Best Overall Movie, Africa



Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan



Industry Merit Award



Patience Ozokwor



The Trailblazer Award



Angel Onigwe



Best Dressed Male



Enioluwa Adeoluwa



Best Dressed Female



Beauty Tukura