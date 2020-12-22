ARMA2020: Francis Addai-Nimoh woos investors to the music industry

The Ashanti Regional Music Awards came off on December 19, 2020

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has called on private investors to invest in the Ghanaian music industry to make it an attractive venture.

He made this known at the Ashanti Regional Music Awards which was held on 19th December 2020 at the CCB auditorium as the special guest of honour.



Underscoring the need for investors to come on board, he said: "The Ashanti region is a hub of talents. We need investors to come on board to groom and nurture these talents".



"It is an opportunity for companies to earn more money because the music industry is lucrative," he stressed.



He also commended the organisers of the programme, 3D Entertainment for the initiative.

"It is commendable that the organisers have initiated such a programme to award hardworking musicians in the Ashanti region," he praised.



Many musicians and industry players were present at the event which saw many dignitaries attending the maiden event.



Some of the notable winners include FlowKing Stone, StrongMan Bunner, Kweku Flick, and others.

