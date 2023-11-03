ATWAG demands apology from Prof. Kaufmann over 'singing and dancing' comments

NSMQ Quiz mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has responded to a statement made by Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, the mistress of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

Professor Kaufmann made remarks during an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, suggesting that some schools focus on "singing and dancing" while PRESEC (Presbyterian Boys Senior High School - Legon) concentrates on serious learning and quiz preparation.



Her statement has garnered massive reactions on and off social media with many chastising her for making such an “unfair” statement against the arts industry. They have therefore called for an apology.



In their press statement released November 3, ATWAG emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating both science and the arts in society.



The body argued that while science and math are crucial, the arts and humanities play a significant role in shaping the world by fostering creativity, critical thinking, empathy, and cultural understanding.



The statement, signed by its president, media personality, and broadcaster, George Quaye, urged Professor Kaufmann to reflect on the unintended repercussions of her statement and recognize the offense it may have caused to schools and individuals who prioritize the arts and humanities.

ATWAG demanded a public apology from Professor Kaufmann to prove her accountability and respect for all students, regardless of their academic pursuits.



The association also called on Primetime Limited, producers of NSMQ, to address the matter promptly and ensure that all participants and viewers feel valued and respected.



