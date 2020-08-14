Entertainment

ATWAG to hold webinar on the creative arts sector

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG), will be having a forum on the state of the Ghanaian creative arts sector on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The forum which will be in a form of a webinar will be held from 3pm to 5pm via zoom.



This move is in tandem with the quest of the association to engage with stakeholders of the arts, tourism and culture sectors, to know how they are faring, ask questions and proffer ideas to them.



Mark Okraku Mantey, the Interim President of the Creative Arts Council will walk the members through the operations of the arts sector.



This is just one of the activities lined up by ATWAG for the rest of the year.



There shall also be separate webinars on culture, tourism, good writing skills and blogging, in the course of the year.

Apart from these, ATWAG has planned, as part of the activities, to hold an encounter with the political parties later in the year. This will be a platform to engage the political parties on what they have in their manifestos for the arts.



About ATWAG



The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) is an association of Ghanaian arts writers/journalists and media workers.



ATWAG seeks to promote arts, tourism and culture reporting in Ghana while developing the professional capacity and the welfare of its members.



ATWAG is also aimed at promoting co-operation and collaboration among its members and players in the arts, tourism and culture value chain

