AU Day: Blakk Rasta marches against 'irresponsible' African leadership

Blakk Rasta at his #MAD campaign

Radio presenter and musician Blakk Rasta has embarked on a peaceful one-man march in Accra to preach against what he describes as “bad leadership” and its attendant implications.

On the occasion of this year’s Africa Day celebration marked on Wednesday, May 25 2021, the ‘Barrack Obama’ hitmaker, known in real life as Abubakar Ahmed, was spotted on some principal streets of Lapaz, Kaneshie, Circle, Tema, Ashiaman, Kasoa and Nima holding protest placards.



Other individuals were also seen partaking in the exercise.



The protest forms part of activities championed by Blakk Rasta’s 'Moving Against Disorder' #MAD to demand accountability from the government and responsible leadership.

Recently, the #FixTheCountry campaign emerged and gained prominence in traditional media and all over social media, with a section of Ghanaian youth drumming home demands for better governance systems in various sectors of the economy.



