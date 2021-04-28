AWEMA: Recognizing persons who make weddings memorable

African Wedding - File photo

Weddings are meant to leave memorable memories for the Bride and Groom as they celebrate their love with families and friends but experts who often put the show together are always forgotten.

But the maiden Africa Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) scheme seeks to recognise experts on anything from cakes, cocktails, flowers to fashion who make weddings look beautiful.



The maiden edition of the awards themed: “Wedding in the New Africa” would be staged on 15 May 2021 with some bridal and groom arts on display.



Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony, Madam Irene Nartey, Chief Executive Officer of Reenart Multimedia Production, organizers for the event said, the scheme seeks to create a platform for networking among wedding makers especially in this era of the pandemic where weddings are taking a new format.



“The aim of the awards is to recognize and reward those within the wedding industry who leave an indelible mark at various wedding ceremonies.

“The awards scheme allows industry experts to come together and



share new ideas as well as bring them closer. The pandemic has caused a little evolution with regards to how weddings are organized, making wedding makers to be more creative in delivering a successful event,’’ she said.



She added that the scheme plans to go beyond the borders of Ghana in subsequent editions with some international wedding makers also receiving recognition in their various endeavours.



With public voting, wedding makers including DJ’s, caterers, hairstylists and makeup artists would be conferred honours recognizing their contributions to making various weddings a success.