AY Poyoo crowned artiste of the month of July by Y FM

AY Poyoo, artiste

Kumasi based urban and lifestyle radio, Y FM has crowned the face of GH Rap, AY Poyoo as the artiste of the month of July.

The young comic rapper keep breaking barriers and clocking success in the midst of the hostility in the music industry. Barely a week ago, he was adjudged the comic rapper of the quarter by Muse Africa.



The latest success only comes to add to the plethora of successes he has chalked in the past. He became the youngest artiste from Ghana to hit one million YouTube views.



He shared the proceeds of his YouTube views with an orphanage in Accra. Y FM congratulated the artiste via their twitter handle.

The congratulatory tweet reads: “Congratulations to @ay_poyoo You won the artiste of the month for July!!Continue blessing us with bangers!!”



Congratulations to @ay_poyoo You won the artiste of the month for July!!Continue blessing us with bangers!! pic.twitter.com/SBp4z7r19Q

