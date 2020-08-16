Entertainment

AY Poyoo electrifies Bosphorus; goes ‘romantic’ with two ladies

It was an electrifying moment Saturday night when rapper AY Poyoo took the microphone and the stage at Bosphorus Restaurant and Cafe in Accra.

The comic rapper lit the night as he performed his hit songs ‘I’m a goat’ and ‘Washout Africa’.



Thrilled fans and audience cheered him on as he filled the atmosphere with magic.



Another exciting moment was when AY Poyoo and Wanlov the Kubolor performed their songs ‘Alcoholics’ and ‘My Toto’ together.



It was a night of music and comedy and fans undoubtedly had nothing but pure fun.

The rapper has recently been in the news for sharing his first earnings on social media platform, YouTube.









Source: Helen Selorm, Contributor

