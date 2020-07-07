Entertainment

AY Poyoo lands collaboration with BET Award-winning Singer Sho Madjozi

AY Poyoo says he is the GOAT and accordingly he is making GOAT moves by hooking up with the best of talents in the music world.

The Internet sensation after his break onto the Ghanaian scene has been crossing borders as well because whilst receiving attention in Nigeria and riding on Michael Blackson to Hollywood, he has now landed in South Africa.



Sho Madjozi, a popular South African musician, who is the first female from the country to win a BET award, has taken to social media to announce that he has received a song from AY Poyoo.



This comes after the Ghanaian rapper with an online campaign expressed interest to work with the “John Cene” singer and now, they have progressed to collaborating on a song which she already says 'kind of bangs".

See how Sho Madjozi announced her latest update with AY Poyoo in the tweet below.





I just got the song from @ay_poyoo it kind of bangs ???????? https://t.co/Jr7N18VmkE — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) July 6, 2020

