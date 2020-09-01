Music

AY Poyoo set for his Virtual Concert on September 4

AY Poyoo promises two hours of amazing performances and appearances

Ghana’s new music discovery is finally ready to host his first major live concert on the 4th of September 2020.

A concert full of new musical experiences and appreciation of unique creative talents.



The event is powered by Thank God It’s Friday and 925 Music. The night will feature incredible and talented artists like (in no special order) Wanlov The Kubolor, Sister Deborah, Solid K, Ablekuma Nanalace, Kafui Chordz, Kofi Jamar, Ahkan, Kweli, Ohemaa Dadao and Yaw Lucaz.



The concert will be at the “Prime Bar” North Industrial Area, Accra (Ghana) and will be streamed live on Ay Poyoo’s Facebook Page (@AyPoyoo) and official YouTube Channel (Official AY POYOO).



It will be streamed live simultaneously on both platforms. Performances begin at 6pm GMT.

It will be 2 Hours of amazing performances and appearances. Every minute will be memorable and totally worth experiencing.



Ay Poyoo revealed that he has put in a lot of work to make this a success because he believes Ghanaians and his fans around the world are expecting the best out of him. It is going to be a great experience and a pleasure-giving all viewers the best of the night.



He also said all artists joining him on this great occasion are some of the greatest artists and performers he has ever seen. And it’s a blessing having them at his concert.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.