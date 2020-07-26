Entertainment

AY Poyoo shares first YouTube pay with orphanage

Ghanaian musician, AY Poyoo

AY Poyoo has donated his first revenue to an orphanage to celebrate 1 million views on his ‘GOAT’ song.

The 'rap-god' said the move is in appreciation to all for supporting his career since he began.



He explained that it is a way of showing his little kindness to the kids.

The Poyoorian boss shared the video with the caption: “I decided to share part of my first youtube revenue with the children’s home and it won’t be the last. Thanks to everyone supporting and washing out.





