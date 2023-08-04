Abeiku Sagoe calls for specialised marketing programs to boost Ghana's entertainment sector

Ghanaian veteran actor and producer, Abeiku Sagoe

Ghanaian veteran actor and producer, Abeiku Sagoe, has urged tertiary educational institutions in the country to develop specialised marketing programs for the entertainment sector.

He expressed concern that the creative industry is not well-promoted due to a lack of marketers in the field.



Calling for urgent attention, he believes that training professionals in this area is essential to bridge the gap.



In a graphic showbiz report, held in collaboration with Multichoice Ghana in Accra, themed "Future of Ghana's Movie Industry: Bright or Bleak?", Abeiku Sagoe emphasised the significance of the marketing sector within the entertainment industry.



He asserted that, with proper exploration, marketers could make considerable gains and positively impact the entertainment sector's fortunes.



In his words, "Many marketers are coming out, and all they come to do is to advertise tomatoes and rice. We need to introduce our sector to them as a viable area they need to look at and train some of these young ones to take over."



Abeiku Sagoe also stressed the need for unity among filmmakers to drive progress in Ghana's film industry.

He urged them to collaborate and pool resources to build a powerful industry front.



"Let us come together and build the industry. We have been in our individual spaces, and we have achieved very little; it is difficult doing it alone," he stated.



Abeiku Sagoe's call for specialised marketing programs and unity among filmmakers highlights the importance of strategic planning and collaboration to promote and develop Ghana's entertainment sector.



Through training marketing professionals and working together, the industry can attain greater visibility and growth, ensuring a bright future for the Ghanaian movie industry.



ADA/OGB



