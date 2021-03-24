Abeiku Santana become the first male radio personality to hit 1 million followers on Instagram

Radio personality Abeiku Santana

Source: Abeiku Santana, Contributor

Abeiku Santana became the first Ghanaian male radio personality to reach a million followers on Instagram on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The Okay FM drive time host has shared 5923 photos and follows 4422 Instagram users.



Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey experienced this explosive growth on the photo-sharing app undoubtedly due to his celebratory nature of honouring people in the media fraternity as well as his constant engagement with his fans and followers both on Facebook and Instagram.



He has used his prominence to support a lot of brands and young people in business, media, tech, fashion, music, film, tourism, and many other sectors of our economy.



Abeiku Santana also known as Mr. Tourism is a Chartered Media Professional from Global Academy of Finance and Management in Colorado, USA, and has contributed over 24 years of his professional life to radio and television broadcasting, events, public relations and advertising, marketing communications, tourism management and hospitality.

Abeiku Santana holds Masters Degree in Tourism Management from the University of Cape Coast, a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, and other Certifications.



He’s regarded as one of the best creative and innovative on-air personalities with a passion for discovering talented young people.



Speaking to him earlier, Abeiku Santana expressed his profound gratitude to all listeners of his radio program, admirers of UTV Atuu Program, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and all workers of Despite Media Group, Dr. Fadda Dickson, Kennedy Osei, Godwin Dogbey (Producer), Rhymesonny, Bloggers, Friends Of Santana and Ghana Club Santana members, Kaya Tours Ghana, Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authority, Advertising Association of Ghana, The Africa Tourism Network and the entire Ghanaian populace.



