Abeiku Santana bullied me to apologise to Kuami Eugene - Fotocopy

Fotocopy And Kuami Eugene Fotocopy captured beside Kuami Eugene

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The music industry in Ghana has been rocked by allegations that child musician Fotocopy was bullied into apologizing to Kuami Eugene by popular broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

In a recent interview with Michy, Fotocopy, who is known for his hit song "Megye Me Dow" featuring Shatta Wale, disclosed earlier this year that he didn't like Kuami Eugene after he refused a collaboration with him because he claimed he didn't have the numbers.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Fotocopy was invited to appear on Abeiku Santana's show, "Ekwansodwoodwoo," where he was asked to apologize to Kuami Eugene.

According to Fotocopy, he was coerced into apologizing and felt like he had no choice but to comply after Michy asked, “What touched me about it was how he cried during his interview with Abeiku Santana.

"Can I ask you, Fotocopy, do you think Abeiku Santana bullied you into apologizing to Kuami Eugene?”

“Yes, it was a fake apology. It was a setup. He (Kuami Eugene) was the one supposed to apologize, and he nodded when they said you were forced to."

The child entertainer also added that he realizes that he doesn't even need Kuami Eugene anymore.

He was cautioned by a panellist on the show not to make such a definitive statement, saying that he did not know what the future held.

The female panelist said, “Don't say you won't need him because you don't know the future.”

However, Michy, who was the host, came to Fotocopy's defence, pointing out that he was a child and took things very literally.

Michy said, “You can't blame him, you know, and he takes things literally. He is a child. You know how kids are: once he thinks, he is telling it.”

ADA/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
