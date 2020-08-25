Entertainment

Abeiku Santana celebrates beautiful wife on her birthday

Abeiku Santana's wife Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey is a year older below

Ghanaian media guru Abeiku Santana has written a heart-touching message to his wife to celebrate her birthday.

Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey is a year old today and as a loving and caring husband, he took to social media to share some sweet message for her.



He described her as beautiful, amazing and caring wife, and further asked God to shower his blessings on her.



He shared two long separate posts, with one saying: “Happy Birthday to the Only woman that I would want to be Shipwrecked on a tropical Island with.



I believe that God created you for me to love and take care. I will never forget the sparkle in your eyes that made me fall in Love with you.



I’m so glad that I married you. After all these years together, you still make me feel like a teenage who won your heart.



You are so Kind, Amazing, Caring, Loving, Fantastic, Beautiful & God fearing. On your birthday, remember that you were wonderfully made by God and rejoice in His love.

May God continue to guide and protect you with wisdom and good health.



I will always love you Mrs Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey (Rewards & Compensation Manager at Absa Bank, HQ , Accra High Street.”



The second post read: “As the Angels sing heavenly praises for our God above, As the dawn touches the earth with its soft rays , As another chapter of your life starts anew, I wish that God will grant you your heart desire. Happy Birthday to my Beautiful, Amazing & Caring Wife; Mrs Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.